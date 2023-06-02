‘A Detective Calls’ Stages @ National Theatre

A scene from the play

Due to overwhelming popular demand, Image Bureau, in collaboration with April Communications and Joy FM, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated rerun of the exciting play ‘A Detective Calls’ at the National Theatre on June 3 and 4.

Following the successful staging of ‘A Detective Calls’ as a special tribute to the late Ekow Blankson in April, the play received an outpouring of requests from theatre enthusiasts and fans alike, urging for its return.

In response to this overwhelming demand, Image Bureau and April Communications, in partnership with Joy FM are proud to present this rerun, allowing even more individuals to experience the magic and intrigue of ‘A Detective Calls.’

As part of their commitment to honour Ekow Blankson’s legacy, the two theatre, communications, PR and events firms have fulfilled their promise to his family.

In a touching gesture, a cheque of an undisclosed amount was issued to the Blankson family, representing a percentage of the ticket proceeds from the April staging of ‘A Detective Calls.’

The cheque was received by Ekow’s junior brother, Chester Ato Blankson, who expressed their profound gratitude for the recognition of Ekow’s legacy and the support provided by Image Bureau and April Communications.

The return of ‘A Detective Calls’ to the National Theatre is a testament to the enduring popularity and success of the play.

Audiences will have the opportunity to witness the extraordinary talent of the cast and production team, who have worked tirelessly to bring this exceptional theatrical experience to life.

All theatre enthusiasts and supporters of the arts are hereby invited to the National Theatre this weekend for an unforgettable day of intrigue and entertainment with two captivating shows each day at 4pm and 8pm.

Tickets for this highly anticipated rerun are selling for GH¢150 at Koala, Airport Shell, Nallem Stores, Baatsonaa Total, Frankies, or online at www.imagebureaugh.com or dial *713*101# and select event code 11.