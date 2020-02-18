A Good General

Leaders are thoughtful and consider the things they see around them

King Solomon, who wrote the following Scriptures, was a political leader of his day. As you read the scriptures, you will notice the phrase ‘and I considered’. You will also notice the phrase “I applied my heart to wisdom”. This is a reflection of who he was. He was a deep thinker who spent time contemplating and reflecting on the things he came across. Do you consider yourself to be a real leader? It is time to start turning things over in your mind. You must be a deep thinker!

So I returned, and considered all the oppressions that are done under the sun: and behold the tears of such as were oppressed, and they had no comforter; and on the side of their oppressors there was power; but they had no comforter. Wherefore I praised the dead which are already dead more than the living which are yet alive. Yea, better is he than both they, which hath not yet been, who hath not seen the evil work that is done under the sun.

Again, I considered all travail, and every right work, that for this a man is envied of his neighbour. This is also vanity and vexation of spirit. The fool foldeth his hands together, and eateth his own flesh. Better is an handful with quietness, than both the hands full with travail and vexation of spirit. Then I returned, and I saw vanity under the sun. There is one alone, and there is not a second; yea, he hath neither child nor brother: yet is there no end of all his labour; neither is his eye satisfied with riches; neither saith he, For whom do I labour, and bereave my soul of good? This is also vanity, yea, it is a sore travail.

Ecclesiastes 4:1-8

When I applied mine heart to know wisdom, and to see the business that is done upon the earth: (for also there is that neither day nor night seeth sleep with his eyes:) Then I beheld all the work of God, that a man cannot find out the work that is done under the sun: because though a man labour to seek it out, yet he shall not find it; yea farther; though a wise man think to know it, yet shall he not be able to find it.

Ecclesiastes 8:16,17

For all this I considered in my heart even to declare all this, that the righteous, and the wise, and their works, are in the hand of God: no man knoweth either love or hatred by all that is before them.

Ecclesiastes 9:1

The Brain Seller

I remember the story of a man who went into a store to buy some brains. There were four different brains on sale. The salesperson was on hand to help the customer.

The customer said, “I would like to buy the best brains you have.”

The salesperson showed the customer what he had in store.

He said, “These are the brains from a nation that invented airplanes, rockets, and satellites.” He continued, “These next ones are from a nation that invented televisions, videos, telephones, radios and stereo systems.”

He went on, “This third set of brains comes from a nation that has developed beautiful cities, roads, bridges, trains, airports, tunnels, etc.”

He then showed the fourth set of brains. He continued, “This last set of brains is from a nation which has invented nothing and built nothing for itself.

“I see,” he said, “How much are they anyway?”

The salesman replied, “The first three brains are affordable, but the fourth set of brains is very expensive.”

“Why is that? Why should they be so expensive when they have not been used to accomplish anything?”

“Oh, that is simple,” the salesman replied, “Those brains are fresh, unused and full of potential. Because they have not been used for anything, all the potential is still within.”

This unfortunate story tells us how important it is to use the brains God has given us. No matter how spiritual you are, God still expects us to use our brains. A great leader is someone who contemplates, reflects, ponders and deliberates over issues. Thinking is a God-given privilege we must use.

Indeed, it is our prayer that we will have leaders who will contemplate, reflect, be thoughtful and consider the things they see around them in order to receive guidance. Be a leader who considers the happenings around you. You will notice that as you consider them, you will receive wisdom. That wisdom will help you to be a better leader. Consider why some people are successful. Analyse why some people fail. Think about what makes others victorious. This is the path of a leader.

Culled from ‘The Art of Leadership’

www.daghewardmillsbooks.org

theaol@ymail.com

By Dag Heward-Mills