A Leader Constantly Thinks About Accountability

Leadership is a great responsibility. Remember that you are a leader of your life. The Bible says that we each live once; after which comes judgment. Lead your life in a way that makes you ready for that day of accountability that comes to all men. In the same way, a good leader does not lose sight of the fact that there is a day of accountability. That is a day that comes to all, and especially to leaders! A leader therefore constantly lives with the day of accountability in mind. Sometimes some leaders even have the difficulty of paying the high price of sacrificing their lives because they are leaders.

Questions a leader prepares for

1. How much work have you done as a leader? How many people did you win to Christ? How many churches did you build? How many crusades did you hold? How many times did you preach the gospel? If you are secular leader, you will ask: How many of your targets have been met? Which of the set goals have you achieved?

And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come. But his citizens hated him, and sent a message after him, saying, We will not have this man to reign over us. And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servants to be called unto him, to whom he had given the money, that he might know HOW MUCH EVERY MAN HAD GAINED BY TRADING.

Luke 19:13-15

2. What type of work have you done? What sort of fruit did you bear? Did you bring forth songs or sermons? Did you raise souls or money? Did you build churches or did you turn them down? Do your works pass quality control checks?

Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of WHAT SORT IT IS.

1 Corinthians 3:13

What secret or hidden things have you done? Do you have good secrets or bad secrets? Have you hidden evil away from the view of others? The hidden parts of you are things like your marriage, your moral life, your financial life. Have you done good works in secret? Are the hidden aspects of your life good news or bad news?

Therefore do not go on passing judgment before the tie, but wait until the Lord comes who will both bring to light the things hidden in the darkness and disclose the motives of men’s hearts; and then each man’s praise will come to him from God.

1 Corinthians 4:5 (NASB)

4. What have been your motives? What is the reason for the things you have done? What are the reasons for the sermons you preached? Were you motivated by money? Were you motivated by greed or were you motivated by lust? Were you motivated by fame or were you motivated by your love for God? Were you motivated by envy or love for the people? Were you motivated by your desire to achieve the promises you have made? Are you motivated by a desire to help the people you lead?

Every leader will give account for what he or she is doing. Are you ready to account to God for the sheep he gave you? Jesus kept on saying that he had lost none of the sheep God had given him except the son of perdition. Paul kept saying that he would have to give account. These were leaders who were constantly thinking about the day of accountability.

Obey them that have the rule over you, and submit yourselves: for they watch for your souls, as they that must give account, that they may do it with joy, and not with grief: for that is unprofitable for you. Hebrews 13:17

Are you a leader? Are you constantly thinking of your day of accountability? Please do! It is the key to the greatest inner motivation. If you are constantly reminded that you will account for your leadership, you will become a better leader. Always remember that the day of accountability is coming. This will make you do the right thing. I am constantly aware that I will have to account to God for my ministry. I know that I will have to account for the members in my churches. This is why I make great efforts to look after them!

By Dag Heward-Mills