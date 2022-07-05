A Leader Must Recognise The Small Beginning Of A Great Career And Be Ready For A Long Fight

The Art of Leadership

Many great careers begin in a small way. Unfortunately, many leaders do not recognize the beginnings of greatness. Become a leader who does not despise humble beginnings.

Though thy beginning was small, yet thy latter end should greatly increase.

Job 8:7

For who hath despised the day of small things? For they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet in the hand of Zerubbabel with those seven; they are the eyes of the Lord, which run to and fro through the whole earth.

Zechariah 4:10

The Bible teaches us not to despise small beginnings. Countless leaders throw away great careers because they cannot recognize the beginnings of a great career.

Never forget this! The greatest careers begin in the smallest ways. A tiny mustard seed brings a mighty tree forth. There is no relationship between the size of the mustard seed and the size of the tree. Many great generals in the Bible had small beginnings. Elisha began his career as a prophet by washing the hands of Elijah.

But Jehoshaphat said, Is there not here a prophet of the Lord, that we may enquire of the Lord by him? And one of the king of Israel’s servants answered and said, Here is Elisha the son of Shaphat, which poured water on the hands of Elijah.

2 Kings 3:11

The great army general, Joshua, began his career as a servant to an old prophet. King David began his career by playing instruments in the king’s palace. Jesus himself began his career as a carpenter.

Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not his sisters here with us?

And they were offended at him.

Mark 6:3

Recognize that great careers do not start great. It takes time and persistence. Be ready to do the same thing over and over. Be ready to fight for a long time!

JOSHUA MADE WAR A LONG TIME with all those kings. There was not a city that made peace with the children of Israel, save the Hivites the inhabitants of Gibeon: all other they took in battle. For it was of the Lord to harden their hearts, that they should come against Israel in battle, that he might destroy them utterly, and that they might have no favour, but that he might destroy them, as the Lord commanded Moses.

Joshua 11:18-20

Joshua had to fight a long war. Many of the wars in human history have taken years to fight. Leadership is also one long fight. Paul said that he had fought a good fight. His whole life was full of fighting. I remember a conversation I had with a pastor. He told me what his wife had asked him the day before.

I asked, “What did she say?”

He said his wife asked him, “You at all, when will you have peace?”

His wife was wondering when the fight would be over!

If you consider yourself to be a leader, get ready for one long fight and do not despise your small beginnings! If you are not fighting the devil, you will be fighting demons. If you are not fighting demons, many people who do not believe in your vision will fight you.

Brace yourself for a long fight! It’s a good fight. The fight for eternal crowns and the fight to hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

It will take you a long time to develop your career. It will take a long fight to build a large church. It takes a lifetime to build a large church. Those who enter the ministry thinking that they will finish it all within two years are deceiving themselves!

Many important things require a long fight and so does your career! Walking in love requires a long fight. Walking in love involves practicing mature Christian love and forgiveness. It involves being at peace, being full of joy, gentleness, longsuffering and kindness. No one achieves these things by reading the book of Galatians once. Hearing a sermon on the fruits of the spirit does not make you achieve the status of walking in love. You will have to fight all your life to be able to really walk in love and forgiveness.

Walking in holiness requires a long fight. Walking in holiness also involves fighting the flesh and staying away from covetousness and fleshly impurities. There is no man who can say that he has truly conquered the flesh. Even at the age of seventy, both men and women struggle to walk in true holiness.

Dear Leader, in the pursuit of your career, remember to prepare for a long fight. Do not despise your small beginning. Your mustard seed will become a mighty tree one day. Prepare yourself to fight and endure for a long time!

