PURC Defers Multi-Year Major Tariff Announcement

Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Director, PURC

THE PUBLIC Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has indicated to its stakeholders that the communicated date for the 2022-2027 multi-year major tariff announcement has been deferred from July 1 to July 15, 2022.

This was necessitated by the broadening of the tariff consultation process to solicit for more independent views; and independent verification of submitted projects (completed or work in progress), deeper consultations with the key stakeholders such as the utilities.

The above has led to the need for more time for further review of the tariff proposals submitted by the utility service providers, and to incorporate the findings of the regulatory audit and views of all stakeholders across the country.

The commission said it has engaged most of its stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Select

Committees on Finance; Mines and Energy; water, works and housing; development partners; civil societies; Organised Labour; industry; media; religious groups; academia and the general public.

“The commission wishes to assure all stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and an all-inclusive process in determining the multi-year tariff,” it mentioned.