A Muslim Can Be President– Pastor Blasts NDC Tribal Politics

Rev. Anthony Cudjoe, Senior Pastor of ICGC Calvary Temple, recently spoke out in support of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential aspirations, addressing concerns surrounding Bawumia’s Muslim faith.

“A Muslim can lead this nation, and Ghana could be better,” Rev. Cudjoe stated. “If God wants to do it, He will use anything.”

He emphasized that God often uses unexpected individuals to achieve great things.

Rev. Cudjoe drew parallels with biblical figures, noting, “Why should God call Silas, my anointed? He wasn’t a Jew.”

He highlighted God’s ability to transform individuals, saying, “The one whom you think is wicked will be softened… changed.”

Rev. Cudjoe emphasized that a Muslim can become the President of Ghana, stressing that leadership is not determined by one’s faith.

The pastor condemned tribal politics, particularly against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has faced opposition due to his Muslim faith.

Rev. Cudjoe encouraged the audience to look beyond tribal and religious differences.

He emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity, urging Ghanaians to recognize that anyone, regardless of their background, can lead the nation.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, has faced opposition due to his Muslim faith, with some accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and certain pastors of using tribal politics against him.

A recent poll by Outcomes International projected Dr. Bawumia as the likely winner of the 2024 Presidential Election with 49.4% of the votes, while another poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed John Mahama, the NDC candidate, leading with 51.1% .

-BY Daniel Bampoe