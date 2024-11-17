Bawumia Urges Krobos To Vote NPP For Ghana’s Development

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the people of Yilo Krobo to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections, promising accelerated development and economic growth.

Speaking at the Kloyosikplem festival, Dr Bawumia highlighted the government’s achievements in the region, including 40,200 oil palm seedlings, 50,000 mango seedlings, and 5,000 coconut seedlings distributed to farmers, 15,000 bags of fertilizer to be supplied under the dry spell program, completion of a mango processing factory in Somanya under the One District One Factory program, and also a Community warehouse in Yus, Somanya, and ongoing construction of the Asasewa-Koforidua Road.

Dr Bawumia emphasized tourism’s potential to boost Ghana’s economy, citing initiatives like the Year of Return and Beyond the Return.

“We want to promote tourism seriously,” he stated.

The Vice President acknowledged the significance of traditional authorities in national development and commended the Kloyosikplem festival’s role in preserving cultural heritage.

He emphasized the role of traditional authorities in bringing citizens together to contribute to development initiatives.

The Kloyosikplem festival is celebrated annually by the chiefs and people of Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe