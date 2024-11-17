Akufo-Addo’s Administration Upscales Ghana’s Road Network

Ghana’s road infrastructure is getting a significant boost, thanks to President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The government is dualizing key highways, including the Accra-Kumasi road, a project that began under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s tenure.

This effort aims to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and facilitate the movement of goods and people.

Recent Developments:

The government has signed eight contracts worth GHC2 billion to construct four major by-passes at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo.

President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the 22km Adentan to Dodowa road project, set to improve connectivity to the Eastern and Volta regions.

The government is also working on the Tema-Aflao road, Tema Akosombo road, and the Ofankor-Nsawam road, which will be expanded to a 10-lane facility with four interchanges.

Kufuor’s Legacy:

Former President Kufuor initiated several road projects, including the Ofankor Dual Carriage, Nsawam Bypass, and Nkawkaw Bypass.

These projects have improved Ghana’s transportation network, and President Akufo-Addo’s administration is building upon this foundation.

Economic Benefits

The upgraded road network is expected to reduce travel times, lower vehicle operating costs, and improve road safety.

This, in turn, will boost economic growth, increase trade, and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness.

-BY Daniel Bampoe