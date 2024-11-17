Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line Ready For Inauguration

After years of anticipation, Ghana’s 97.6 km Tema-Mpakadan standard railway line is finally set to be inaugurated on November 21, 2024.

This milestone marks a significant leap forward in the country’s transportation infrastructure, promising to boost trade, economic growth, and connectivity between the southern and northern regions.

The project, which began in 2018, is part of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Interconnectivity Project, aimed at linking Ghana to its northern neighbor.

The railway line stretches from Tema to Mpakadan, passing through the iconic 300m-long railway bridge over the Volta River.

This engineering marvel is expected to increase Ghana’s GDP by 2-3%.

Features of the Railway Line

The six Passenger Stations are: Tema Harbour, Tema Industrial Area, Ashaiman, Afienya, Shai Hills, Doryumu, Kpong, and Juapong will benefit from the railway line.

Also a dedicated terminal near the port of Tema will facilitate the movement of goods to and from Ghana’s north and beyond, as the new trains will provide efficient and comfortable transportation for passengers.

The project has undergone several phases of development, with initial completion dates delayed due to unforeseen challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the Indian-owned Export-Import Bank of India providing $447 million in funding, the project has gained momentum.

*Economic Benefits and Future Prospects*

The Tema-Mpakadan railway line is expected to accelerate Ghana’s socio-economic growth by enhancing trade and economic activities.

The railway will also provide a vital link to the Volta Lake transportation system, facilitating the movement of freight, fuel, cement, and agricultural products.

–BY Daniel Bampoe