NPP Condemns Mahama Boy Insults On Kufuor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strongly condemned the personal attacks launched by Dela Edem, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Team, against former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Former President John Mahama’s boy, Dela Edem on TV XYZ, deliberately rained insults on former President Kufuor, saying that his wheelchair use was a result of evil deeds and a curse.

Since the uncultured NDC boy insulted the former President, the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC has failed to react to the conduct of its member.

This isn’t the first time Dela Edem has targeted President Kufuor. Previously, he slammed the former President with harsh criticism, stating “hypocrisy will kill Kufuor”.

However, the NPP sees this as a disturbing pattern of disrespect.

The NPP’s National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, in a statement emphasized that these unwarranted attacks on President Kufuor’s character are despicable, shameful, and disgraceful.

The party demands that former President John Mahama and the NDC leadership take disciplinary action against Edem.

“The deafening silence of the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama and the leadership of the party days after Dela Edem’s disgraceful conduct cannot be overlooked,” Boakye stated. “If Mr. Mahama and the NDC continue to keep mute on this matter, then we can conclude that they are in full support of such shameful utterances.”

President Kufuor’s legacy in Ghana is marked by significant development programs, including: National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), School Feeding Program, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care and Metro Mass Transport.

These initiatives have earned him a revered spot in the hearts of Ghanaians and recognition as a global icon.

The NPP calls on former President Mahama to condemn Edem’s statements and apologize to President Kufuor.

The party urges the NDC to refrain from polluting the political atmosphere ahead of the December polls.

In a statement, Henry Nana Boakye concluded, “Ghanaians will forever be grateful to former President Kufuor for his monumental contributions to the country’s development. We will not stand idly by while his character is assassinated by reckless individuals.”

Below is the full statement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 16, 2024

NPP CONDEMNS NDC’s ATTACK ON PRESIDENT JOHN AGYEKUM KUFUOR

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has noted with utmost revulsion, the unwarranted personal attacks at the person of President Kufuor by some functionaries of the NDC for expressing his view on matters of national interest.

In particular, the Party has noted excerpts of a television interview which captures one Dela Edem, a member of the NDC’s National Communications Team and a Campaign Aide to Former President John Mahama, spewing plain insults and invectives at H.E President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Dela Edem, who was speaking on TV XYZ, said, among other horrible things, that:

“President Kufuor is evil, that’s why he is in a wheelchair, and has been cursed to remain in a wheelchair”.

These unprovoked attack on the revered Statesman and former President is most despicable, shameful and disgraceful. Accordingly, the NPP condemns same in no uncertain terms.

The deafening silence of the NDC’s flag bearer John Mahama and the leadership of the party days after Mr. Edem’s disgraceful conduct against the respected former president cannot be overlooked. Former President Mahama must show leadership and institute the necessary disciplinary actions against his darling boy.

If Mr. Mahama and the NDC continue to keep mute on this matter days after such horrible utterances, then we can conclude that Mr. Mahama and the NDC are in full support of such shameful utterances, which may set the stage for an avoidable pollution of the political atmosphere ahead of the December polls.

We would take the opportunity to remind Dela Edem and the NDC of the enviable spot earned by former President Kufuor in the hearts of Ghanaians by dint of the many monumental development programs rolled out his tenure.

Ghanaians will forever be grateful to the former President for NHIS, School Feeding, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care, Metro Mass Transport and the many other developmental programs most of which continue to benefit the Ghanaian people.

Owing to the above, President Kufuor has endeared himself to the hearts and minds of right-thinking members of the Ghanaian society, and has, in fact, become a global icon. We therefore call on former president John Mahama to openly condemn the despicable statement from him own Aide and to further apologise to H.E John Agyekum Kufuor.

…Signed…

HENRY NANA BOAKYE, ESQ.

NATIONAL ORGANIZER, NPP

