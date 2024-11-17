NDC Orders MPs To Vacate Parliament

With barely 20 days left to the general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has directed the party’s Members of Parliament to boycott any emergency recall of Parliament, citing concerns over corruption.

Asiedu Nketiah warned the NDC MPs, “…Let no NDC MP set foot in Parliament. If they like, they can go and burn the sea. There’s no work in Parliament that can be said to be an emergency. There’s no emergency. Parliament will only be recalled so they can continue with the insatiable corruption they have perpetrated for the past eight years”.

He lamented “They still want to advance the corruption with just three weeks left. We won’t go close to them today or tomorrow. So, the judges should say what they want, parliament also has its own rules and we will work with that”

Asiedu Nketiah who was speaking in Western Region gave the instruction after the Supreme Court overturned Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, favoring Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s challenge.

