Bawumia Can Change Ghana In Next 5 Years, Vote For Him- Kufuor Tells Ghanaians

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed his confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana to greatness.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, former President Kufuor said “Ghana should be able to rise in the next five years, I know Dr. Bawumia can lead that cause.”

This endorsement comes as no surprise, given Dr. Bawumia’s impressive track record of bold solutions and policies.

As the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in shaping the country’s economic and digital landscape.

His initiatives, such as the Digital Ghana Agenda, have brought about enormous transformation.

Dr. Bawumia’s economic expertise, honed through his experience as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and economist at the International Monetary Fund, has been crucial in stabilizing the cedi and promoting economic growth.

His commitment to financial inclusion has increased access to credit for the private sector.

With his vision for a prosperous Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary with 61.43% of the total valid votes cast.

As the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, Dr. Bawumia is poised to continue his transformative work, building on the foundations laid during his tenure as Vice President.

Former President Kufuor’s endorsement is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s leadership capabilities and his potential to drive Ghana’s growth and development over the next five years.

-BY Daniel Bampoe