Sammi Awuku Unveils Vision For Akropong Constituents

As the Parliamentary candidate for Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region, Sammi Kwabena Awuku has outlined his vision for the area, dubbed “My Vision for Akuapem North: A Promise of Progress.”

This manifesto is centered around six key pillars: Education and Literacy, Health and Sanitation, Entrepreneurship and Technology, Road Infrastructure, Agriculture, Sports and Tourism.

Education and Literacy

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku’s plan focuses on establishing a society where knowledge is accessible to all.

He aims to implement comprehensive literacy and education initiatives targeting specific demographics, such as women, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

This move seeks to enhance literacy rates across all segments of the community.

Health and Sanitation

To improve healthcare, Sammi Awuku proposes establishing well-equipped facilities and incorporating technology like telemedicine.

He also prioritizes infrastructure and technology to ensure better long-term health outcomes.

Additionally, he plans to develop waste management and invest in sewage treatment facilities to boost public health, complemented by education and awareness campaigns.

Entrepreneurship and Technology

Sammi Awuku envisions turning Okuapeman into a vibrant hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

His goal is to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, foster creativity, and bridge the digital divide by integrating technology and an entrepreneurial mindset.

This initiative aims to drive economic growth and create sustainable livelihoods.

Road Infrastructure

Recognizing roads as the “veins and arteries” of Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku prioritizes constructing, rehabilitating, and maintaining key roads.

His focus is on rural connectivity, sustainable techniques, and a dedicated road maintenance fund.

He also plans to promote road safety through signage, awareness campaigns, and pedestrian walkways.

Agriculture

Given agriculture’s significance in the Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku’s vision emphasizes promoting sustainable farming practices, particularly organic agriculture.

He aims to expand access to affordable credit and provide technical support to empower small-scale farmers.

Sports and Tourism

Sammi Awuku proposes developing key tourism attractions, such as the Obosomase Waterfall and Obom Cave, alongside an annual eco-tourism event.

This initiative seeks to establish the community as a premier destination, celebrated for its authentic cultural heritage and hospitality.

He also plans to establish the Okuapeman Football Club to nurture local talent and foster community pride.

However, Sammi Awuku’s manifesto demonstrates his commitment to transforming Akropong Constituency. With the general elections looming, he and the Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are working together to spread their vision for a stronger Akropong Constituency and a brighter Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe