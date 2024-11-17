NPP Women’s Wing Shakes Accra With Bawumia Bold Solutions

The National Women’s Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently made a significant impact in Greater Accra, demonstrating the party’s strength and solidarity among women.

Led by the National Women’s Organizer, Kate Gyamfua, the wing organized a massive gathering of thousands of Free SHS graduates to express their gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the life-changing policy.

This event highlighted the transformative power of the Free SHS policy, which has empowered Ghana’s youth and opened doors to opportunities.

The gathering also showcased the women’s wing’s unwavering support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to progress and development.

The National Women’s Wing has been actively engaged in various activities across the country.

Previously, the wing, led by Kate Gyamfua, embarked on a regional tour in Greater Accra, visiting constituencies such as Dome-Kwabenya.

These efforts demonstrate the wing’s dedication to mobilizing support and promoting the party’s vision.

As the election approaches, the women’s wing is intensifying its efforts.

With only three weeks left, the gathering served as a poignant reminder of what’s at stake.

The Free SHS policy, a flagship program of the NPP, has unlocked opportunities for countless young Ghanaians, and voting for Dr. Bawumia and NPP parliamentary candidates is crucial to sustaining this policy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe