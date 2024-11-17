Bawumia Unveils Ambitious Plan To Tackle Ghana’s Housing Deficit

Ghana’s housing crisis, a perennial challenge facing the country, may soon be a thing of the past if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s latest pledge becomes a reality.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer has vowed to construct affordable housing units in every district across Ghana, a move aimed at addressing the nation’s staggering housing deficit of over 1.8 million units.

Speaking at a campaign stop in Drobonso, Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of providing affordable accommodation while creating thousands of jobs for artisans, labourers, and contractors.

This initiative is expected to stimulate economic activity in local communities and boost industries such as cement production and steel manufacturing.

Ghana’s housing deficit has been a pressing concern for decades.

Between 2010 and 2021, the deficit decreased by 33% from 2.8 million to 1.8 million units, largely due to the real estate boom and a 72.8% increase in residential structures.

However, the challenge persists, particularly among low-to-middle-income earners who struggle to access decent housing.

Dr. Bawumia’s proposal seeks to partner with the private sector and local assemblies to implement a sustainable framework for housing development.

This collaborative approach is crucial in addressing the complexities of Ghana’s housing market.

Meanwhile, the government is making strides in addressing the housing needs of public servants.

The District Housing Programme aims to construct 609 new homes specifically designed for teachers, nurses, police officers, and other essential workers in rural and underserved areas.

The Works and Housing Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah emphasized the importance of providing quality housing for public servants, enabling them to perform their duties effectively.

-BY Daniel Bampoe