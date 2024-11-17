Majority Leader To Engage Speaker Over Parliamentary Deadlock

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Parliamentary proceedings have been at a standstill since Speaker Alban Bagbin adjourned the House indefinitely on November 7, citing the lack of a prepared agenda from the Business Committee.

The Majority caucus, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has now resolved to engage Speaker Bagbin to address the ongoing impasse.

Background to the Impasse

The current parliamentary session has been marked by tensions between the Majority and Minority caucuses over which side holds the majority.

This dispute has hindered parliamentary proceedings, with the recall session initiated by the Majority failing to address critical issues due to their absence in the Chamber.

The Way Forward

Afenyo-Markin has expressed optimism about finding a resolution, stating that the Majority caucus will rely on legal provisions if negotiations with Speaker Bagbin fail.

The Speaker, on the other hand, has emphasized the need for input from committees and a formal agenda for the House to function effectively.

Implications for Ghana’s Legislative Agenda

The parliamentary impasse has left Ghana’s legislative agenda in a state of flux. With the elections looming, it remains uncertain when Parliament will reconvene to address stalled issues.

The outcome of the negotiations between the Majority caucus and Bagbin will be crucial in determining the way forward.

BY Daniel Bampoe