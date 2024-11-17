Govt Commissions 80 Educational Projects This Week

Ghana’s Education sector is set for a major boost as the government prepares to commission over 80 educational projects across the country’s 16 regions this week.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing access to quality education, will provide modern facilities tailored to meet the diverse needs of Ghanaian students.

President Akufo-Addo will lead the nationwide commissioning exercise on Thursday, November 21, 2024, with simultaneous ceremonies at district and regional levels.

The Presidential Candidate of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum will join the President in officiating the events, which will be broadcast live on major television networks and social media platforms.

Key Projects

– _Kpasenkpe Model STEM SHS in the West Mamprusi District

– _Accra STEM Academy_ in La-Nkwantanang-Madina

– _Awaso Model STEM SHS in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

– _Bosomtwe Model STEM JHS in the Ashanti Region, featuring a four-story, 11-unit classroom block

– _Wesley Girls Demonstration School_ in Kumasi Metro, gaining a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities

The projects also include:

– Basic education facilities, such as a 12-unit classroom block at Salem D/A Basic in Atwima Mponua

– Two-unit kindergarten blocks in communities like Fremasi DA Primary in Assin South

– Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) projects, including the Anyinam TVET-Applied Technical and Fashion school and the Akomadan TVET-Applied Technical school

These projects reflect the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education and ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to a conducive learning environment.

However, the public is invited to witness the milestone event, either in person at the commissioning sites or through live broadcasts.

-BY Daniel Bampoe