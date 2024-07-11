A Testimony To Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh: A Leader Of Unparalleled Dedication And Integrity (2)

Working with NAPO

Working with NAPO, I observed several key attributes that define his leadership style:

Integrity and Fairness

Let me share with you a typical example of his integrity and fairness. When I started the book review process for the new curriculum at NaCCA, there was this publisher, who is very close to him, long before he became a minister. This publisher was always on my neck, finding faults, reporting me to him and other influential people, saying all manner of things about me because they wanted me to do things in their favour, and I refused.

On one occasion, NAPO sent me a message saying he had got some report and demanded explanation. I took my time to explain the issues to him and asked, “Sir, do you want me to circumvent the process for this publisher?” He said, “No, do the right thing.” I said, “Thank you, sir.”

I reflected over the conversation and many other such issues and said that this man will go far. He’s a very genuine man. He didn’t want me to circumvent the process we had set. He wanted that publisher to go through the same procedure that everybody else goes through; a person who is genuinely fair and just in his dealings with everybody.

There were many occasions when people went to lie about others. But NAPO always gave you a chance. In fact, he would even mention names and say, “This person has come to tell me this. What do you have to say?” He would give you the opportunity to explain yourself, much like God did to Adam and Eve in Genesis 3:11: “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?”Once he was satisfied with your explanation, he would tell you to go and do your job. I experienced this on a number of occasions.

On one other occasion, somebody told the minister that I, as the then Director General of NaCCA, had brought polling station executives from my constituency to take part in the curriculum writing process. The truth in this allegation was that one man from Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi, who is from my constituency, was involved.

He was the Head of the Mathematics Department at GSTS, had taught mathematics for almost 30 years in both junior and senior secondary schools, and even taught me mathematics. If we were looking for someone who had experience and fit the criteria for selecting the panel members, he qualified, regardless of the fact that he came from my constituency.

And in fact, I was not even part of the panel selection team. I explained the context to NAPO, and after hearing my explanation, he said, “Okay.” And he never mentioned it again. Others might not have even given you the chance to explain; they would disregard the principle of natural justice and judge you without hearing your side. But that’s not NAPO’s nature.

Critical Thinking and Meritocracy

If you go to Dr. Opoku Prempeh with a proposal, he will listen to you. However, he will critically examine your ideas, so you must be well-prepared. He will take a decision based on the strength of your argument, not the strength of your relationship with him. Once you convince him, he will give you the go-ahead to work. He doesn’t care where the idea comes from; as long as it makes sense and provides a practical solution to a problem backed by empirical evidence, he will support it. He never pretends to know everything.

In the ministry, he was adjudged the best minister on several occasions. Harvard University gave him an award for his outstanding leadership, and I was one of the few people they interviewed about NAPO before concluding to give him the award. He is a good listener who cares about what you bring to the table, not where you come from.

Once you can demonstrate knowledge and understanding in your field, NAPO will harness your skill set and support you. This approach led to his success at the Education Ministry, and continues to drive his excellence in his current ministerial role.

Resourcefulness

At the Ministry of Education, Dr. Opoku Prempeh demonstrated remarkable resourcefulness by securing numerous resources independent of the government’s coffers. I can recall one of our working visits to London when he asked me to accompany him to a meeting one night. We met with an American lady and had a brief conversation.

After he left, the lady asked me a few questions regarding curriculum implementation issues, which I answered. Later, he re-joined the meeting and asked us to leave. The next morning, we had another meeting with the same lady, this time with a larger team. They asked many questions about how we could implement the new curriculum and achieve results, and I, together with others, responded.

Immediately after we returned to Ghana, they asked us to send a detailed email about our discussions. This effort brought in about five million GBP to monitor the fidelity of implementing the standard-based curriculum after he had left the ministry.

There are several instances like this that showcase his ability to secure critical resources. During his four years as Education Minister, his resourcefulness ensured that there were minimal disruptions in the education space, leading to a generally tranquil environment for teachers, unions, and other labour partners.

Innovation and Collaboration

One of NAPO’s most remarkable traits is his passion for innovation and collaboration. He has been deeply committed to transforming Ghana’s education system through the integration of technology.

Together with other colleagues, we traveled to London, Kenya, Egypt and Dubai to explore collaborative opportunities for introducing student assessment tracking, establishing a knowledge bank, and assessing transferable skills, all of which were incorporated into the new curriculum.

NAPO is also a fervent advocate of STEM education, leading to the introduction of STEM centres across the country. His visionary approach and ability to forge partnerships are driving the ongoing modernisation of Ghana’s education system, preparing it to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Through his innovative mindset and collaborative spirit, NAPO has fostered an environment of continuous improvement and adaptation, greatly benefiting both students and educators alike.

Conclusion

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the kind of person we need; a man with a deep understanding of our public service who has sacrificed himself for the development of our country. He has a proven record of achievement as a public officer. Some may dismiss these traits and competencies, focusing instead on a perception of arrogance.

However, these criticisms are often politically motivated. At this critical juncture, we need individuals who can unite people, harness resources, and deliver results. Among the names that emerged, NAPO stands out.

The Bawumia-NAPO ticket represents a blend of visionary leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to progress. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with his extensive background in economics and proven track record as Vice President, has shown his capability to drive economic growth and digital transformation.

Paired with NAPO’s exceptional leadership in the education sector and his impactful tenure as the Energy Minister, the Bawumia-NAPO ticket promises comprehensive development for Ghana.

The challenges facing Ghana today require leaders who are knowledgeable, empathetic, innovative, and results-oriented. Bawumia and NAPO have shown these qualities throughout their careers. They understand the aspirations of the Ghanaian people and are committed to creating opportunities for all, fostering an inclusive society where every citizen can thrive.

I believe that the Vice President, our flagbearer, and leader of the party has made an excellent choice in selecting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate. Together, they form a balanced and dynamic leadership team ready to tackle the pressing issues of our time.

Their combined expertise spans economic management, technological advancement, educational reform, health and energy sector improvements. Their partnership promises a brighter, more prosperous future for Ghana.

To the people of Ghana, this is your opportunity to support a leadership team dedicated to improving the lives of all citizens. The Bawumia-NAPO ticket stands ready to lead our nation to new heights, ensuring stability, growth, and development.

With your support, we can, Inshallah, break new ground, and achieve the Ghana we all aspire to see. This is my heartfelt endorsement of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Bawumia-NAPO ticket.

The author is the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim. He previously served as the Director-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) and consulted for several projects funded by prominent international organisations such as The World Bank, UKAID, and USAID during the tenure of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Minister for Education.