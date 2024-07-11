Justify Investment In Education – Minister

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour (in suit) and Nii Boye Laryea with other officers at one of the examination centres

Students writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been charged to perform well in the exams given the huge investment government has made in the sector.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who made the call when he joined the Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikwei Municipality, Nii Boye Laryea to tour some BECE centres in the area on Monday, said the students were the reason President Akufo-Addo has made huge investment in the sector, hence the need for them to excel in the exams in order to achieve their goals in life.

“You are the future, you are the reason for the investments President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is making in education. Just do everything without fear and know that schools such as Achimota, Wesley Girls, Adisadel and Prempeh among others are there for you to attend free without any cost,” he stated.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, urged the invigilators, staff of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and other officers at the various centres to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

Municipal Chief Executive for Okaikwei North, Nii Boye Laryea, said the exams will not only serve as an opportunity for students to account for whatever they have learnt over the years, but also an opportunity for them to justify investments made by their parents.

The MCE also emphasised that the BECE was also a great opportunity for the candidates to chart a new path for their future, which would subsequently enable them access the Free Senior High School Policy introduced by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mrs. Cynthia Aboni, the Municipal Director of Education for Okaikwei North Municipality, on her part, said the Education Directorate has organised series of programmes including subjects’ interactions, study culture, mock exams, briefings from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), guidance and counseling to adequately prepare the students for the exams.

In the Okaikwei North Municipality, some 2,773 candidates from both private and public schools comprising 1,354 males and 1,419 females are sitting for the exams that started on Monday, July 8, 2024 and ends on Friday, July 12, 2024.

A total of 569,095 candidates are sitting for the exams, out of which 282,648 are males and 286,447 are females, with 19,506 schools participating in the examination.

The examination will be administered in 2,123 locations across the country, with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators on duty to ensure a successful supervision at the various examination centres.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah