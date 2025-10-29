Aaron Ramsey Ups Reward For Missing Dog To $20k

Aaron Ramsey and his dog Halo

Wales football star Aaron Ramsey has increased a reward for information about his dog Halo, who has gone missing in Mexico, to $20,000 (£15,000).

The former Arsenal and Cardiff midfielder, who now plays for Pumas UNAM in Mexico City, said Halo was last seen in San Miguel de Allende, in Mexico’s Guanajuato region.

The beagle, who went missing on 9 October, was wearing a dog tracker collar and Ramsey shared a Google maps location of where she was last seen.

“Any news about our Halo please contact us. Big reward for finding her. We are all praying she’s ok and can be back with us soon,” Ramsey posted on Instagram.

The footballer first announced Halo had gone missing two weeks ago and has since posted several photos of the beloved pet on Instagram.

A $10,000 reward was initially offered but with no news of Halo’s whereabouts after a week Ramsey and his family doubled the amount.

“We just want our girl back,” he said in another plea on social media after the 10-year-old dog went missing.

The most recent photograph post is a black and white image of Halo snoozing, her head resting in the crook of Ramsey’s arm, with the caption: “What I’d do to hold you one last time Halo.”

Ramsey has also shared a message from his wife Colleen on social media saying they have some “serious questions” surrounding the disappearance and worry the family “may never get answers”.

“We still haven’t found Halo. I don’t think we ever will,” his wife’s post read.

The Wales captain joined Mexican top-flight club Pumas UNAM earlier this year and made his debut in Liga MX in August.

The Caerphilly-born player is the first high profile British player to play in the Mexican league.