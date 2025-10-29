Kurt Okraku Leads Delegation To Console Rawlings Family Over Nana Konadu Passing

Kurt Okraku greeting Zanetor Rawlings

PRESIDENT OF the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, on Monday, October 27, 2025, led a high-powered delegation from the Association to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, following her passing.

The GFA President was accompanied by Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Members Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Noel Nobel. The delegation was also joined by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

The visit, which took place at the Rawlings residence in Ridge, Accra, afforded the FA leadership the opportunity to commiserate with the bereaved family and extend their sympathies during this period of national mourning.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra last Thursday at the age of 76.

She served as Ghana’s First Lady during both the military and civilian administrations of her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings, from 1979 to 2001.

A pioneering advocate for women’s empowerment and social development, Nana Konadu founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, which became a driving force for gender equality, community advancement, and national development.

In their message of condolence, the GFA leadership paid tribute to her remarkable legacy of leadership, advocacy, and service, noting that her contributions extended well beyond politics to impact the social and cultural fabric of Ghana.

The Association expressed its continued support and prayers for the Rawlings family, honouring the memory of a woman whose vision, courage, and compassion inspired generations across the nation.

BY Wletsu Ransford