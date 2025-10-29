FIFA Opens Early Ticket Draw For 2026 World Cup

FIFA has opened the entry period for the Early Ticket Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, giving fans another opportunity to secure tickets after huge demand during the Visa Presale Draw.

Over one million tickets are available in this phase, which runs until October 31, 2025.

Fans must enter through FIFA.com/tickets, even if they previously joined the Visa Presale Draw. Those without a FIFA ID will need to create one before entering. The timing of entries during the period will not affect chances of selection.

This phase includes a domestic exclusivity time slot for residents of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the three host nations. Successful applicants will be randomly selected to buy Single Match Tickets for games within their country starting 12 November. About 75% of tickets in this phase are reserved for these domestic slots.

After the domestic window, fans worldwide will be eligible for additional draws beginning 17 November, allowing access to matches across all three host countries. Further ticket phases will follow after the Final Draw on 5 December, and later on a first-come, first-served basis.