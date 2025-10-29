Moyes Hails Kudus For Brilliant Start At Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus

Everton manager David Moyes has praised Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his impressive start at Tottenham Hotspur, describing him as one of the Premier League’s most creative players this season.

Kudus, 25, joined Spurs from West Ham United in a £55 million move during the summer, signing a five-year deal with the North London club.

Since his arrival, he has been in scintillating form, topping the Premier League assist chart alongside Manchester City’s Jack Grealish with four assists.

“He’s a brilliant player,” Moyes said ahead of Everton’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. “He has so many attributes to his game. He is a great boy to work with. I hugely enjoyed managing him.”

The Scottish manager commended Kudus’s strength, balance, and versatility, noting that the Ghanaian can comfortably operate across multiple attacking positions. “He can’t be knocked off the ball and can play inside or outside. He can play several positions if you want him,” Moyes added.

Kudus was one of West Ham’s standout performers last season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions before completing his move to Tottenham.

“He’s just finding his form at Tottenham,” Moyes said. “From a distance, he looks like their best buy of the summer.”

The in-form midfielder will aim to continue his hot streak when Tottenham face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup before hosting Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.