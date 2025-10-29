TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Committee Updates Travel Arrangement

The Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has updated its travel arrangements for the tournament.

Starting from today, nationals from four countries that do not possess biometric passports — namely Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, and Zambia — are now able to use the manual data entry option on the YALLA app.

This measure will allow them to obtain their Fan ID as well as their eVisa/AEVM (Electronic Travel Authorization to Morocco), a mandatory step before purchasing match tickets through CAF’s official ticketing platform.

The Organising Committee reminded prospective travelers that each FAN ID entitles its holder to one ticket per match, and it is mandatory to obtain a FAN ID via the Yalla app to purchase match tickets.

It said the official CAF ticketing website is accessible at: https://tickets.cafonline.com and the official website of Yalla app to obtain the FAN ID is https://www.yallamorocco.ma

It indicated that any other platform or application claiming to sell tickets is fraudulent and must not be used under any circumstances.

“We wish to remind the public that, to better support applicants, a dedicated customer service line (+212 5 30 30 20 30) has been made available. It operates in three languages (Arabic, English, and French) and is operated by a dedicated team working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to answer inquiries and assist users.

Applicants may also contact the support team via email at: info@yallamorocco.ma

The Organizing Committee thanks all supporters, media representatives, delegations, and partners for their enthusiasm, and reaffirm his commitment to ensuring a smooth experience for all,” the committee stated.