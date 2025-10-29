What's New

Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association Announces Strike

October 29, 2025

 

The Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA) will commence an indefinite industrial action from October     30, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by the association yesterday and signed by Ing. David Annan Mensah. The action, the association stated, is “in accordance with Section 160 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act      651).

The action will only be called off when all     outstanding matters are satisfactorily resolved, one of which is the removal from office of two top executives.

This action, according to the statement, “though regrettable, is the direct  consequence  of management’s neglect and lack of good faith engagement.” The association has nonetheless apologised to all local and international airline operators, passengers, and the travelling public for any inconvenience  this may cause.

The responsibility for any disruptions must   be placed       squarely on those who have ignored the legitimate      cries of the technical professionals who ensure the continuous safety and reliability of Ghana’s air navigation systems, according to the association.

Continuing, the association expressed special worry about what it regards as “the regimental and brazen posture adopted   by the Ag.       Director-General, Rev. Stephen Arthur, and the Ag. Deputy Director-General   (Technical), Mr. Theophilus Ago. The latter, the association noted, “shockingly conveyed   a ‘Do your worse’ stance.”

This level of insensitivity towards a body of highly skilled professionals whose daily work underpins the       safety and reliability of Ghana’s airspace is both unacceptable and intolerable, the association pointed out.

The association has called for a reset    in management’s approach       to labour relations and staff welfare.

“We therefore demand the immediate removal of       Mr. Ebenezer Sagoe     from his position and a comprehensive review and resolution of all outstanding issues that have   lingered for far too      long. The integrity of the Human Resource   office must be       restored to preserve industrial harmony and ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the aviation system,” demands the association.

The association has endured, the statement noted, “a prolonged mishandling     of our legitimate       grievances by the  management of the   Ghana  Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

“Our patience has been stretched beyond measure, and the silence and inaction    on issues  that directly affect the morale,      motivation, and welfare of key technical    professionals, the Air Traffic  Safety Electronics Personnel       (ATSEP),    have left    us   deeply disgruntled, demoralised, and feeling neglected and disrespected.”

For years, GhATSEA, according to the statement, “has peacefully petitioned and engaged Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Management  on longstanding  matters relating to unfair salary administration, inequitable job placement,      and unresolved welfare challenges that have persisted   for over    fifteen (15)       years.”      These  concerns have been consistently mishandled, with the Director of    Human Resource, Mr. Ebenezer Sagoe, at the centre of the   mismanagement that has eroded confidence in that office, according to the statement.

The appeals of the association for fair treatment and structural       correction have fallen on deaf ears, leaving ATSEPs across all      regional airports feeling betrayed and      unappreciated      for their critical role in maintaining aviation safety.

The industrial action means that the       Availability, Accuracy,      Serviceability,  Reliability, and Integrity of Communication,       Navigation,      and Surveillance (CNS/ATM)      systems and    services which provide the backbone of    air  traffic safety cannot be guaranteed, rendering all airports unsafe for      local and international airlines   to  be cleared to take off and land countrywide.

 

