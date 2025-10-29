Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association Announces Strike

The Ghana Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (GhATSEA) will commence an indefinite industrial action from October 30, 2025.

This was contained in a statement issued by the association yesterday and signed by Ing. David Annan Mensah. The action, the association stated, is “in accordance with Section 160 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

The action will only be called off when all outstanding matters are satisfactorily resolved, one of which is the removal from office of two top executives.

This action, according to the statement, “though regrettable, is the direct consequence of management’s neglect and lack of good faith engagement.” The association has nonetheless apologised to all local and international airline operators, passengers, and the travelling public for any inconvenience this may cause.

The responsibility for any disruptions must be placed squarely on those who have ignored the legitimate cries of the technical professionals who ensure the continuous safety and reliability of Ghana’s air navigation systems, according to the association.

Continuing, the association expressed special worry about what it regards as “the regimental and brazen posture adopted by the Ag. Director-General, Rev. Stephen Arthur, and the Ag. Deputy Director-General (Technical), Mr. Theophilus Ago. The latter, the association noted, “shockingly conveyed a ‘Do your worse’ stance.”

This level of insensitivity towards a body of highly skilled professionals whose daily work underpins the safety and reliability of Ghana’s airspace is both unacceptable and intolerable, the association pointed out.

The association has called for a reset in management’s approach to labour relations and staff welfare.

“We therefore demand the immediate removal of Mr. Ebenezer Sagoe from his position and a comprehensive review and resolution of all outstanding issues that have lingered for far too long. The integrity of the Human Resource office must be restored to preserve industrial harmony and ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the aviation system,” demands the association.

The association has endured, the statement noted, “a prolonged mishandling of our legitimate grievances by the management of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

“Our patience has been stretched beyond measure, and the silence and inaction on issues that directly affect the morale, motivation, and welfare of key technical professionals, the Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP), have left us deeply disgruntled, demoralised, and feeling neglected and disrespected.”

For years, GhATSEA, according to the statement, “has peacefully petitioned and engaged Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Management on longstanding matters relating to unfair salary administration, inequitable job placement, and unresolved welfare challenges that have persisted for over fifteen (15) years.” These concerns have been consistently mishandled, with the Director of Human Resource, Mr. Ebenezer Sagoe, at the centre of the mismanagement that has eroded confidence in that office, according to the statement.

The appeals of the association for fair treatment and structural correction have fallen on deaf ears, leaving ATSEPs across all regional airports feeling betrayed and unappreciated for their critical role in maintaining aviation safety.

The industrial action means that the Availability, Accuracy, Serviceability, Reliability, and Integrity of Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS/ATM) systems and services which provide the backbone of air traffic safety cannot be guaranteed, rendering all airports unsafe for local and international airlines to be cleared to take off and land countrywide.