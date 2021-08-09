Abban Pulls Out From Ghana Davis Cup Team

Herman Abban

Twenty Seventeen Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region player to watch, Herman Abban, has pulled out from this month’s Golden Rackets Davis Cup team.

The former Carthage College Tennis Star, said, “The build up to this tournament brought the best in me, but I think it’s best I step back and wish the team good luck and will talk more about my decision after the tournament so I don’t stare up any confusion and keep the focus on the guys who are going to play their hearts out for Ghana.”

“Thanks to the country and everyone that believed in me, I’m out for this year but I’m already working towards next year,” Abban added.

The tournament is expected to take off this Wednesday and end on Saturday, August, 14.

ghanatennis.org checks reveal that the team has not departed from Ghana yet and are still waiting for their visas from the Egypt Embassy.