Abelemkpe Girls Mark Menstrual Hygiene Day

Students in a group photograph with EcoPeriod CEO after the event

EcoPeriod Reusable Sanitary Pad, a company committed to empowering women and girls with access to safe, sustainable, and affordable menstrual products, in collaboration with the Abelenkpe Assemblyman have distributed free usable sanitary towels to young girls in Abelenkpe as part of the commemoration of the Menstrual Hygiene Day.

This initiative aims to promote menstrual health, hygiene, and education among young girls, empowering them to manage their periods with confidence and dignity.

Menstrual hygiene involves practices that help individuals manage their menstrual cycles safely and with dignity. This includes using clean and absorbent products, maintaining genital hygiene, and proper disposal.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EcoPeriod Reusable Sanitary Pad, Amdiya Abdul Latiff, stated that menstruation is often surrounded by stigma, myths, and taboos, leading to misconceptions and barriers.

According to her, these can include shame, lack of education, and limited access to menstrual products, affecting girls’ and women’s health, education, and empowerment.

“Therefore, to address these challenges, we are committed to breaking down barriers and misconceptions surrounding menstruation, by promoting education, awareness, and access to menstrual hygiene products, ultimately empowering individuals to manage their periods with confidence and dignity,” she said.

She detailed that, Eco-Period reusable sanitary pads, is made from organic materials, free from harmful chemicals and plastics.

The pads according to her, are not only safe for the body but also environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and reusable for up to three years.

“Through partnerships with local leaders, we are educating and distributing these pads to schools, promoting menstrual health and sustainability,” she added.

An assembly member for Abelenkpe Electoral Area, Teddy Kwei Baddoo, reiterated that the menstrual pad donation will help address menstrual challenges faced by young girls, enabling them to manage their periods safely and confidently.

He added that, the improved facilities in schools will further support their hygiene and convenience needs.

“This initiative will promote awareness and education on menstrual hygiene, breaking down stigmas and empowering young girls,” he emphasised.

For his part, CEO of Zayn Organic Cosmetics Industry Limited, Fredrick Sogbe, expressed his appreciation to Eco Period, adding that, they are proud to partner with them to provide reusable sanitary pads, and promoting sustainability and health.

“These pads are designed to be affordable, eco-friendly, and comfortable, helping young girls manage their periods with dignity. By embracing this initiative, we aim to support girls’ education and well-being, especially in underserved communities,” he explained.

According to him, as part of their support, they have supplied their range of organic soaps, made from natural ingredients like tomatoes, to complement the eco-friendly menstrual products.

“These soaps promote personal hygiene and are designed to help young girls maintain cleanliness and confidence during their menstrual cycles,” he stated.

By Janet Odei Amponsah