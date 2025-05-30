Creating A Special Haven: The Journey Of The Anglo Special School For Children With Intellectual Disabilities

Emma and the special kids

“My journey with children with intellectual disabilities began in 2012 at the Autism Awareness Care Center in Kokomlemle, now located in Haasto.

“I quickly developed a deep bond with them through regular visits to the center” – Emma Sallah, Founder of Anglo Special School.

Emma Sallah mentioned that her connection became even more significant after her mother passed away, prompting her to move to Keta to heal alongside a childhood friend. “While attending church in Keta, I noticed children with disabilities in the community, which sparked my curiosity about their educational opportunities. Upon inquiring at the local assembly, I discovered that only a few privileged children had access to education and those who did had to travel long distances to Hohoe for schooling,” he said.

This discovery ignited a passion for making a difference. In October 2018, Emma Sallah launched the Anglo Special School, fulfilling her long-held dream of positively impacting society. The school caters specifically for children with intellectual disabilities, including those with autism and Down syndrome.

Operating as a day center, the school welcomes children each morning and provides them with free snacks and lunch, as it understands that many parents face financial hardship, some of whom have special needs themselves. In addition to its education services, the school organises workshops for teachers from mainstream schools, conducts health screenings, and facilitates donations.

The initial funding for this project came from an organic seafood business that Emma operated, where he packaged and sold products in Accra. Through these initiatives, children with intellectual disabilities have participated in competitions in Accra, allowing them to interact with a large community of individuals facing similar challenges.

As a result of these experiences, some students have even learned household chores that they previously struggled with. One achievement chalked involved assisting a student whose mother had special needs. We established a charcoal business for her, empowering her towards independence.”

The school organized a community health screening event that provided participants with essential medications and treated mosquito nets for malaria prevention. One of our students who initially could not speak has made remarkable progress in communication over the years. This transformation was recognised by the Chief of Anglo, who subsequently granted us land to build our school. Despite these successes, we face considerable challenges,” he mentioned.

Currently operating from his porch, Emma Sallah mentions that finding suitable accommodation for the school remains a primary concern, saying, “funding is another hurdle; while I work alongside dedicated volunteers, I strive to motivate them despite limited resources.”

Stigma also poses a significant challenge, as individuals working with children with intellectual disabilities often face negative labeling. Furthermore, accessibility issues prevent some children from reaching our current location.

Looking ahead, Emma Sallah’s primary goal is to establish a dedicated school building and enroll more students. “We are committed to helping each child reach their highest potential and continue to advocate for inclusivity and understanding within our community.” Through our collective efforts and unwavering dedication, we aspire to create a brighter future for children with intellectual disabilities in Keta and beyond.”

Victoria Gadzekpo stated that she nominated Victoria Gadzekpo for the MTN Heroes of Change award after learning about the special needs school she established in Keta. As someone with experience managing special needs children, I was impressed by her dedication and the impact of her work.

She stated that the community has spoken highly of her efforts, noting that the school provides a welcoming space for children with special needs to feel accepted and be themselves. The chief’s gesture of donating land for the school’s expansion is a testament to her commitment and the value the community places on her work.

Assemblman for Keta, James Ocloo Akorli, also praised Victoria’s work, highlighting the significance of her school in the community and her dedication to helping children with special needs.

Akpene Adzikah, a mother of a child with special needs, shares her heartfelt gratitude towards Emma’s special school. Her son had previously struggled in a regular school setting, exhibiting challenging behaviors such as stubbornness and aggression.

However, since joining Emma’s special school, Akpene’s son has made remarkable progress. He has stopped his aggressive behavior and acquired basic English vocabulary, enabling him to communicate effectively with those around him.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke