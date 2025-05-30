Volta Health Directorate Heightens Mpox Surveillance

A patient with Mpox

Health authorities in the Volta Region have ramped up disease surveillance and public health measures after confirming two Mpox cases in the Ketu North and Ho municipalities.

The confirmed patients, a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, are reportedly in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

The Volta Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

They stated that the Directorate is collaborating with the respective District Health Directorates to intensify monitoring and community level education, to curtail any potential spread.

Mpox is a viral disease that typically manifests with a skin rash or mucosal lesions that last between two to four weeks. These symptoms are often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The disease is transmitted through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

The Health Directorate further called on health workers and community members to remain vigilant, observe personal hygiene, and report any suspected symptoms promptly to ensure rapid response and containment.

For more information or to report a suspected case, the public is encouraged to contact the Volta Regional Health Directorate on 0342296829 or via email at volta.rhd@ghs.gov.gh.

Daniel K. Orlando, Ho