Fire Guts 2 Beach Resorts In Ellembelle

A fierce blaze has gutted two popular beach resorts—Maaha and Vision Beach Resorts—in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The devastating inferno broke out at about 7pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 and destroyed the entire Vision Beach Resort and parts of Maaha Beach Resort.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that Vision Beach Resort was constructed primarily from wood, which may explain the extent of the damage.

The Ellembelle District Fire Commander, DO2 Mark Hamilton told DAILY GUIDE that the exact cause of the blaze was yet to be determined.

He, however, confirmed that the fire started at Vision Beach Resort and spread to the thatched roof of some rooms at Maaha Beach Resort.

“The fire started at Vision Resort and quickly spread to the thatched roof of some of the rooms of Maaha Beach Resort, which is adjacent Vision Resort,” he disclosed.

He said his outfit received a distress call about the fire outbreak at about 7:59pm, and his men quickly went there and managed to prevent the fire from spreading further at the Maaha Beach Resort.

“For Vision Beach Resort, we cannot tell immediately what caused the fire. But as for Maaha, we can say it was the fire from Vision Resort which spread to that place,” he added.

He disclosed that there were no casualties, and that the affected rooms had no occupants.

He pointed out that fire officers would conduct detailed assessment to determine the cause of the fire and to evaluate safety measures at the affected facilities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi