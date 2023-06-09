Abena Ghana Shoots ‘The Journey’ In South Africa

Abena Ghana

Viewers of ‘The Journey’ television programme will have an all-new experience with the fresh season of the programme which put the spotlight on Ghanaians living in South Africa (SA).

The show, hosted by Ghanaian actress, Abena Ghana, is a talk show that focuses on the stories of people who have had great life experiences worth sharing to inspire others.

The Season 10 will premiere this Sunday on Adom TV.

Sharing what is contained in the new Season 10 with the media, Abena Ghana said, “The new season of The Journey show is for me to communicate and interact with Ghanaians living in South Africa to find out the things they go through as foreigners living in a different country.”

Talking about the experience shooting in South Africa for the new season, Abena Ghana said it wasn’t easy due to some processes one had to meet before shooting.

“It was an interesting experience working with other people who are not in your team as the crew, but due to the love of the work, it was successful,” she revealed.

Abena Ghana noted that her guests shared stories of their experiences in South Africa, how life has been for them, the ups and downs as well as how they subdued difficulties encountered.

She urged viewers to expect nothing but the best moments of fun, melancholy, and inspiration.

Over the years, the show has given people, irrespective of their backgrounds, the opportunity to share their life experiences and other lessons learnt.

This has covered personalities from diverse industries like entertainment, religion, business, lifestyle, and health among others.