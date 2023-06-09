Samuel Owusu, Others For Kuchoko Festival

Samuel Owusu

The organisers of the annual ‘Kuchoko Roots Festival’ have revealed that a number of reggae artistes in the country have been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the event.

The festival aims at bringing together some of the finest reggae artistes in Africa on one stage to celebrate reggae music and also to interact with reggae music fans as well as introduce Ghanaian music lovers to high quality reggae music and performances.

This year’s edition of the event will witness surprise guest artistes who will perform on the night.

Touted as one of the biggest gathering of reggae lovers, musicians, stakeholders and followers, ‘Kuchoko Reggae Bash’ will see the performance of over 15 respected artistes from Ghana, Burkina Faso among others.

Organisers of the concert have promised that, June 24 will be a day where fans will witness historic live musical performances from Blakk Rasta, Ras Kuuku, St. Lucia, QshanDeya from St. Vincent, Ras Simposh and ZMo from Burkina Faso and a host of others.

“The show is going to be the biggest locally organised reggae festival ever; top reggae artistes on one stage and when we say reggae, we mean reggae. We are not talking about adulterated reggae,” the organisers said.

The event, which will take place at the Alliance Francaise in Accra on Saturday, June 24, 2023, has Blakk Rasta as the headline act.

BEATWAVES gathered that one of Ghana’s renowned highlife act, Samuel Owusu, is billed to perform at the event as a special guest.

He is expected to thrill music fans with back to back hits from both his old and current songs. Some of the songs he is expected to perform at the festival include, ‘Kokosakyi’, ‘Asem Beba Dabi’, ‘Abusua Kyere Ka’ , ‘Agroo Begu’, ‘Yenka Wo Ntie No’ , ‘Mo Bekae Me’ among others.

By George Clifford Owusu