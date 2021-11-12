Abena Korkor Begs Sammi Awuku, John Boadu For Tarnishing Their Image

By Vincent Kubi

Self-styled social media influencer, Abena Korkor appears to be on the move to smoke peace pipe with all those she has offended in recent past.

She had recently apologised to the General Manager of GhOne Tv, Nana Aba Anamoah.

She has again rendered apology to some famous personalities in the country who she has defamed sometime past during one of her relapses occasioned by her bipolar health condition.

Abena Korkor, in what she later described as a manic episode, went on a ‘revelation’ spree on her Instagram page.

In a video, she disclosed a list of some popular men in Ghana she claims to have had sexual affairs with. Among the many names Korkor mentioned are radio and TV presenter Kojo Yankson, John Boadu, Sammi Awuku among others.

Abena Korkor who in the last episode of episode of United Showbiz on UTV told the host, Nana Ama Macbrown about how she was determined to recover from her bipolar condition in order to make life better for herself was seen dressed in one of her seductive sportswear on her usual exercising mission on the Aburi Mountains apologising to more people she had defamed in recent past.

She was seen pleading with Sammi Awuku, boss of National Lottery Authority (NLA), John Boadu, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Kwame Akufo, former Central Regional Minister, Aquinas Tawiah Quansah among others.