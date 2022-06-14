Abena Korkor Goes Naked Again For Onlyfan

Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor on Monday shared a naked photo of herself posing with a guitar to advertise to her followers to sign up for her Onlyfan.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based online platform and app created in 2016.

People can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership.

Content is mainly created by YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, and public figures, to monetise their profession.

The British-based site has become increasingly popular for people who have become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also, it’s popular amongst sex workers.

Abena Korkor is one of the many Ghanaians on the platform. It is unclear what she is selling out there but she has used a naked photo to advertise her account, indicating her followers can play her like a Spanish guitar if they signed up.

“You played me like a Spanish guitar 🎸 Sign up for my only fans. Link in bio,” she tweeted on Monday.

Abena has gained a lot of following and public attention over time due to the kind of adult material she puts out. This year she has gone naked about four times and trended all the times she went naked.

It appears she now wants to monetize her content so it doesn’t have to be free to watch.