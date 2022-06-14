You Have Brought Meaning To My Life- Patapaa Celebrates Liha Miller

Patapaa and his wife

The one-Corner hitmaker, Patapaa beautifully eulogized his wife Liha Miller as she celebrated her birthday on Monday.

According to Patapaa, Liha has brought meaning to his life, hence she meant the world to him.

“I wanted to be the Last Person to Wish you on this Special Day….. You have brought meaning to my life and made it worth living. I look forward to coming home to you every day, lying down next to you every single night and waking up next to you every single morning. If I ever fail to tell you what you mean to me, it is only because there aren’t any words good enough.

Happy birthday My Sweet Wife @lihamiller,” he wrote in a post to the wife.

The wish and praise for Liha have come a few weeks after viral reports about them having marital issues.

It could be recalled that Patapaa has been berating blogger Zion Felix over matters concerning their marriage

He accused Zion of being on a mission to destroy their marriage, suggesting the blogger is amorously involved with his wife.

Zion denied the claims and said he only interviewed Liha. But his reaction only infuriated Patapaa the more.

Patapaa celebrating his wife on Monday is a clear indication that they may have put their issues behind them.