Abena Korkor Goes Naked

Controversial socialite Abena Korkor has completely gone naked again, as a video and nude pictures of her take over social media.

Abena Korkor, a former student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) who many suspected is suffering from Biopolar on Tuesady shared the naked video and nude pictures on Instagram and Twitter which have been hit with lots of reactions.

The socialite deliberately shared them on her social media pages as the 10-second video showed her making seductive moves completely naked.

She was seen performing yoga-like moves at a window looking outside from the room where she is.

The mental health advocate has gained notoriety over a period as she is known to be occasionally dropping names of prominent men she claims have had sex with her.

Many of the social media users who reacted to the video have expressed concern about her recently which majority believe she might be suffering from depression, and some called on her family to quickly intervene before she commits suicide.

-BY Daniel Bampoe