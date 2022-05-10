Woman Bathes Husband With Acid

A 29-year-old woman is on the run after she allegedly bathed her husband with a substance suspected to be acid in Washington, a suburb of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident happened around 9:30pm on Wednesday May 4, 2022 when Mabel McCarthy, a beautician allegedly poured the substance on her husband, De-Graft Appiah-Kubi, a trader.

Appiah-Kubi reportedly sustained visible burnt on the right side of his body and a human bite on his left chest

The Zenu – Atadeka Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who has been charged with causing harm: Contrary to Section 69 of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the couple who had been married for six years with two children were constantly having domestic squabbles until the latest incident.

The woman was said to have previously reported her husband to the police but the police settled the matter between them.

The extended families were also planning on resolving the undisclosed squabble before the woman allegedly attacked her husband with acid.

Mr. Approach-Kubi was said to have gone unconscious before being rushed to the health facility for medical attention.

By Vincent Kubi