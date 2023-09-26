Abena Osei Asare, OPK Dump Alan

Abena Osei Asare

Two Members of Parliament from the Eastern Region, in the person of Abena Osei Asare, and Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) of Atiwa East and Mpreaso Constituencies respectively have distanced themselves from Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a failed flagbearer aspirant of the NPP.

This follows the decision of the former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen decision to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and run as an independent candidate in 2024.

However, a Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare, who previously campaigned for Alan in a statement noted that she only supported the former flagbearer aspirant because he was NPP. “First and foremost, while I enjoy both a personal and professional relationship with Alan Kyerematen, characterized by mutual respect and a shared commitment to our nation’s progress, I must respectfully distance myself from his recent choice”.

“My dedication to the New Patriotic Party is deep-seated, rooted in our shared values and vision for a prosperous Ghana”.

She added, “The NPP’s strength has always been its unity and our ability to work together for the common good of our country.

“Let us look forward to the future, keeping the best interests of our party and our beloved Ghana at heart.

“With determination and unity, we can continue to work towards a brighter future for all Ghanaians” she underscored.

Mpreaso MP

Meanwhile, the MP for Mpreaso, Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK) in a statement also noted that “I have noted with grave dismay the decision of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a man whom I have known for the last 17 years of my political life and had the privilege of working closely with, to resign from our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and contest as an Independent Candidate in the 2024 general elections”.

According to him, “The decision is profoundly disappointing. It is a disheartening departure from the principles of party loyalty and unity, which are fundamental to our democratic process. The NPP has always thrived on the strength of its agreement and the collective support of its members”.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to the New Patriotic Party and its vision for Ghana. With its proven track record of good governance and development, despite the challenges, I firmly believe that our party, the NPP, remains the best choice to lead our nation forward in the 2024 elections and beyond”.

“The NPP is a party of great ideals, and we must come together, reaffirm our loyalty to the party, and work tirelessly towards securing victory in the 2024 elections. The Party remains Supreme; our strength lies in our unity. Let us put aside our differences and focus on our shared goal of delivering progress, prosperity, and good governance to the people of Ghana,” he added.

The two MPs from the Eastern Region join Sylvester Tetteh, and Samuel Ayeh-Paye who have so far distanced themselves from the camp of Alan.

-BY Daniel Bampoe