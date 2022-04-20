Abena Ruthy Headlines ‘In His Presence’

Abena Ruthy

Celebrated female gospel artiste, Abena Ruthy, has announced that all is set for the maiden edition of her annual gospel event dubbed, “In His Presence,” on Sunday, May 1 at the Fire City Chapel, Teshie Camp 2 Taxi Rank in Accra.

Put together by Fire City Chapel in collaboration with Abena Ruthy Ministries, the event is being organised to bring gospel music lovers and Christians closer to God. Bishop Dr. Charles Hackman is the host of the event.

It is also aimed at celebrating the goodness of God, as well as creating a platform for gospel music fans to enjoy soul-touching performances from gospel acts invited to perform at the event.

The event is expected to attract ministers of God, Christians, as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

According to the organisers, the event would impact society, and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year.

The event will be streamed live on all the social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and on the church’s website: www.wordfiregenerationministries.org.

The ‘Higher Praise’ hitmaker, Abena Ruthy, the headline act, is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected seasoned gospel music icons.

Fire City Worshippers, Fire City Music Ministry, both of the host church, will also thrill gospel music lovers with their various songs.

Abena Ruthy said the event would give gospel music lovers an opportunity to join their favourite gospel artistes to give praise to God for His goodness, and be empowered with strength from above to face the challenges ahead.

She encouraged patrons to attend the concert in their numbers, because the night holds unlimited blessings for them.

BY George Clifford Owusu