Ash Town Lift Napo- Tomtom Easter Cup

Tomtom presenting the trophy to Ash Town’s skipper as the Apagyahene, Kokosohene, and other dignitaries look on

ASH TOWN defeated KO on penalties after a 1-1 pulsating drawn game to emerge champions of the Napo-Tomtom football gala to mark the Easter festivities.

In all, eight teams from Manhyia South Constituency competed for top honours during the four days football fiesta, which was also used to help promote football among the youth.

The football gala, with a giant trophy at stake, was organised by Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, the Manhyia South lawmaker, who doubles as the Minister of Energy.

Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, aka Tomtom, a leading contender for the Manhyia South New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairmanship position, also supported to make the tournament successful.

In the grand finale, Ash Town broke the deadlock in the first half, but they could not protect their solitary lead, as they allowed KO to crawl back and cancel their lead, sending the game into penalties.

Ash Town emerged champions of the gala after the penalty shootouts.

Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie, supported by the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, and Tomtom, presented the trophy and the cash prize to Team Ash Town.

Napo, in his address before the final game, reiterated his commitment to building two more Astro turf parks to augment the three that were used to host the tournament that he has already built.

The tournament was graced by dignitaries such as the Urban Roads Director of Kumasi, Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, Nana Owusu Prempeh, traditional leaders, and people from all walks of life.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi