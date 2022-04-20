More Rainstorms Forecast For Upper East

Jerry Asamani

The Upper East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Jerry Asamani says the region may record more rainstorms and downpours as the region gets into the raining season and wants residents to put in place protective measures.

According to him, the recent rains and strong winds have already destroyed some public and private property and caused the death of two persons in Zebilla and Tempane.

Mr. Asamani believes that these early signs are indications that this year’s rainy season will have more strong winds that may push down many weak structures, hence the need for people to start fortifying their structures or move out of them to save their lives this rainy season.

The Regional NADMO Director was speaking in an interview with A1 Radio in Bolgatanga. Asked if NADMO had gone to the aid of individuals and families who have lost their properties and loved ones due to the recent rains and storms, Mr. Asamani said the organisation is still at the data collection level, where NADMO is trying to get accurate numbers and the right items and support to extend to affected areas and persons.

“We would like to call on the affected persons and communities to exercise some patience as we collect the right data. With the right data, NADMO will be able to support them with what they really need and also cover all the people that need to be helped.

In the past, some affected persons were left out because the organisation rushed in to help without knowing the real situation and number of all the persons affected,” he indicated.

Mr. Asamani noted that NADMO will continue to educate communities on the safety measures they have to put in place to save their lives and properties.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the Tempane District, Anabide Issaka has given assurance that the district office of NADMO will continue educating the people of the district to take proactive measures to strengthen the walls of their homes and for people living close to water ways to move before the rains start.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga