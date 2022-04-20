Torgah Explains PGA Classic Win Tactics

PGA president Mark Coffie (L) Torgah (R) with his runners up, Maxwell (2nd L) and Emos

Top golfer, Vincent Torgah, has attributed his current fine form and his win in the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Golden Classic competition to hard work.

Speaking to the media, after winning his third trophy and cash prize on the role this year, Vincent Torgah said it is hard work that is keeping him above his colleagues in the country.

Although the Achimota golf course was made difficult to play this time, Torgah managed to return a magnificent score of nine under (-9) over four days, beating first and second runner ups, Emos Korblah of Achimota and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of Royal golf club, two and four shots respectfully, to win 2022 PGA Golden Classic Tournament held at the Achimota golf course over the Easter weekend.

Torgah had already won PGA Captain’s prize in January, Samartex Mahogany open ‘The Road to Obotan’ in March, and PGA Golden Classic Championship in April all in 2022.

Responding to calls from media to challenge himself for the four major professional golf championships in the world: US open, British open, PGA Championship, and US masters, after his exploits in Ghana, Torgah replied saying, “I am working hard to play in those championships, but I am self sponsored, so cooperate Ghana and Sports Ministry should come to our aid, so we can raise the flag of Ghana high in these international competitions.”

Talking about Ghanaian professional golfers gaining that international recognition, tournament director for PGA of Ghana, Akwasi Prempeh, hinted they will make sure courses are made harder to play, “especially the greens will now be faster to meet the international standard to help them anytime they travel to compete in international tournaments.”

President of Ghana PGA, Mark Coffie, revealed that together with his executives, they have come out with eight competitions, adding to the four major tournaments, to keep members busy and in form, and help them to remain competitive when they travel to play outside. He also announced that their next tournament will be the Asantehene open in June.

