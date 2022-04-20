Propaganda Journalism In Ghana?

The writer (left) and Mr. A.C. Ohene

ACCRA FM, a popular radio station in Ghana run-in with the law and was asked to apologise to the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and her foundation.

Neatly captured on the website of Joy Online was the heading, “NMC directs Accra FM to apologise to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and her Foundation.”

Management of Accra FM has complied with the directive, and the understanding is that the First Lady’s office has accepted the apology. Now that there has been admittance of offence followed by apology and acceptance from the offended, it makes it open to discuss the issue further.

The simple question many people are asking is: who manages who, who edits what, who produces what, and possibly who monitors who?

If the structure of Accra FM is not to malign, denigrate, and insult personalities in society, as the company wants some of us to believe, then it must do the right thing. Failure by any staff of the station to do fair and professional journalism, that journalist should be shown the exit.

It is one thing to understand the difference between an opinion journalist and a partisan propaganda journalist in Ghana now.

Living up to that distinction can be harder as friendships; opportunities and flattery are all conspiring to poach true journalists to cross the line to partisan propaganda journalists.

That is why it has become fashionable in recent times to wonder who is a professional journalist and who is not a professional journalist.

The meaning of freedom of speech and the freedom of the press as Mr. A.C. Ohene, my former editor at the Ghanaian Chronicle reminded me, are that they belong to everyone.

But, communication and journalism are a not interchangeable terms, that is why he believed “anyone can be a journalist but not everyone can be a journalist.”

There are three criteria that I remind myself of in my quest to remain a journalist – one with a point of view. First and foremost, is the ultimate commitment to the truth, meaning not relating anything to my readers that in the end will turn out to be false.

The next criterion is that, “I can be partisan, an opinion journalist, and still have a high obligation to be fair to those whom I disagreed,” which relates to the sense of obligation to my readers.

That required being “open with my readers, to make it clear to the audience what my views are, and what my biases are,” which has made me stand out as a journalist and not a propaganda journalist.

A lot has changed from the period of practice under the leadership of Mrs. Gifty Afenyie Dadzie, Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafu, and Mr. Ransford Tetteh as distinguished leaders of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who insisted on professionalism, code of conducts, and respect for the journalist.

From my own spectacle watching what goes on in journalism, I can bet that a lot has changed in the sector, which is serving as a source of worry for many people.

Criticising the work I do, on what has gone wrong, going wrong, and needs to be corrected, I often used my former editor, seniors, and association leaders on what they taught me to make journalism excel.

Although others might debate the merits of former editors, journalists, publishers and association leaders abilities, I am a firm believer that there is no one who can challenge that they sat down and watched “fake journalism” to go on.

Mr. Kofi Coomson, the publisher of the Ghanaian Chronicle with his team of managers, showed the importance of ensuring that all respected the bargaining agreement signed between staff and management.

At the regional office of the paper in Koforidua, Mr. A.C. Ohene, the editor, went through every report with his “big red pen” to ensure accuracy before it went to the press.

The GJA executives, both at regional and national levels, kept monitoring the performance of journalists and media houses to offer advice and training on periodic bases, that kept members on track.

The story of the Accra FM host spewing lies and attacking the First Lady on radio lacked naturalness.

His posture as a staff of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and others will let one quickly suggest friendships; opportunities and flattery conspired to seduce him to run down Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

It has become a common practice where journalists sit on radio and television stations to attack politicians and go scot free, providing the platform for fake news journalism to go on.

For instance, the management can quickly organise intensive in-house training for all staff to sharpen their skills in scouting for news and spreading news.

The ten elements of journalism, code of conducts, and bargaining agreement should be stressed to keep staff busy and professional.

BY Stephen A. Quaye