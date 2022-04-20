Akufo-Addo Sympathises With Dag Heward Mills Over Son’s Death

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) over the tragic loss of his son.

The statesman took to his social media platforms to share in the grieve of the clergyman after visiting the family at their residence in Accra to express condolences and sympathize with them.

On his Facebook page, the President wrote “On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son.”

He prayed for strength for the Bishop Heward-Mills and his family well saying that “I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times.”

The first son of the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, David Heward-Mills passed on at age 31.

He is said to have died after a short illness, the church has announced.

In a message to church members, the church stated “It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop and Episcopal Sister Adelaide Heward -Mills .

“David was a Medical Doctor working and living in the US. He was 31 years old.

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We kindly ask that you bear them up in prayer.”

David Heward-Mills worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America.

From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.

He worked as a part-time lead director for national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for five years.

By Vincent Kubi