Hubtel Acquires Enhanced Payment Services Provider Licence

Hubtel leadership (left) receiving licence certificate from a BoG official (right)

HUBTEL, GHANA’S leading payments, quick commerce, and messaging technology company, has received a full and final licence from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to operate as an enhanced payment service provider (EPSP).

In September 2019, the Bank of Ghana, in a notice to banks and non-bank financial institutions, stated the need for institutions such as financial technology companies to “provide the legal and regulatory framework for the orderly development of payment systems in Ghana.”

Hubtel applied to be licensed among the pioneering companies to fill this emerging space and was granted initial approval to operate as an enhance payment service provider by the Bank of Ghana in August 2020.

The issuance of the final licence confirms that Hubtel’s payment processing operations are compliant with the standards of the Bank of Ghana, and thus permits it to continue to provide enhanced payment services and innovative solutions to the general public.

General Manager of Hubtel, Ernest Apenteng, said, “We are indeed happy to receive our final operating license from the Bank of Ghana. For us this occasion is a major comfort and milestone for the leadership at Hubtel. It also shows our commitment and belief in Ghana’s emerging digital economy. Our clients, customers, partners and indeed our regulators should trust, and rest assured that Hubtel intends to remain compliant with all regulations that govern our operations, this already is, and will remain, a responsibility of all staff and stakeholders of Hubtel.”

In addition to the Bank of Ghana, Hubtel is notably licensed by the National Communications Authority, certified by the Data Protection Authority and is registered with the Financial Intelligence Centre. The company is also certified as compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards and ISO 27001 Information Security Management Standards.