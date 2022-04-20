Nana Commiserates With Heward Mills

President Akufo-Addo yesterday visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC).

He was there to express the sympathies and condolences of he, his family, and the government and people of Ghana on the tragic loss of his eldest son, Dr. David Heward Mills in the United States.

He wished the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty in these difficult times.

News of the death of the 30-year-old Psychiatric doctor came out Thursday after the Easter celebration of the remembrance of the death of Christ.

It all started as a speculation during the Convention at which Dag Heward Mills ministered.

It is not too clear what killed the young man except speculations that he died in his sleep.

What seem to surprise many was the ability of his father to mount the podium to preach the word of God in the face of his son’s unfortunate death even without a mention of it.

But like Reverend Eastwood Anaba of the Fountain Gate Chapel who lost two daughters in a gory accident, he mastered the courage to preach.

It was later that evening that it was confirmed the man of God had lost a son on various platforms even though there has not been any official announcement to that effect.

The usually friendly and humble David graduated from the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Ukraine and later specialised in Psychiatry at the Piedmont Athens Regional Health facility in Athens, Georgia.

News of his death has come as a major shock to all who knew him especially members of the Lighthouse Chapel International who are still struggling to come to terms with it and a big blow to his immediate family including his father-Dag, mother-Adelaide and three other siblings, Bishop Joshua Heward Mills of the First Love Church, one of the many churches under the leadership of Dag Heward Mills, his sister, Dr Daniella Heward Mills, a Dental Surgeon and Paula Georgina Heward Mills the last born.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu