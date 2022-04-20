Aflao SECTECH Ready For Admission

Front view of the school. INSET: Ketu South Municipal Director of Education, Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe (left) and Headmaster, Shadrach Kwame Abiwu

Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School (Aflao SECTECH), a controversial subject a few months ago, is now ready to admit students, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Education has said.

Mr. Michael Yao Tsuiatorfe in an interview with the media announced that the school has been given the green light to admit students for the new academic year.

To this end, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has posted a headmaster; Shadrach Kwame Abiwu to the school to oversee its operationalisation.

The school, which is located at Agblekpui, is about 96 per cent complete, has about 24 classrooms, staff offices, science and computer laboratories, washrooms among others and has a capacity of 1,200 students.

Unfortunately, the school has no furniture and teachers’ accommodation.

GES is currently receiving applications for teacher postings, since the facility has no teachers yet.

The school is one of the E-Block projects inherited by the current NPP government from the then NDC government in 2016. It was awarded in July 2015 and expected to be completed in October 2016.

However, that did not happen.

As of October 2021, the GES said it was 96 per cent complete yet it was still not in use.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbe Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, at the time expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the school.

According to him, should the school be opened his young subjects will benefit from the Free SHS programme.

The government assured him that plans were far advanced to put the school to use.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Municipal Director, Mr. Tsuiatorfe and the Headmaster, Mr. Abiwu led a delegation to formally inform the Paramount Chief, Togbe Fiti V about the development.

The chief thanked the government for heeding to his counsel, and urged them to ensure all the needed resources are allocated to ensure smooth running of the school.

From Fred Duodu, Aflao (k.duodu@yahoo.com)