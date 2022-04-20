Lady Ophelia Returns With ‘M’aseda Nnwom’

Lady Ophelia

Spirit-filled gospel artiste, Ophelia Dedaa, known in the gospel music scene as Lady Ophelia, says she was called by God to spread His word through her music. Coming from a Christian family, she says her background influences her choice of music genre.

Her songs always talk about the faithfulness of God, and the reason why everybody should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

Her newly released single, ‘M’aseda Nnwom’, which is an inspirational song on her upcoming album, admonishes Christians and non-Christians to praise God always, and be thankful to Him at all times.

This is the first official single released this year ahead of her upcoming album to be launched later in the year. She is expected to release additional two more singles before the release of her new album.

The demand for the song released a few weeks ago has compelled her to do a video, produced by Skyweb, to promote the song. It is available on YouTube.

Lady Ophelia is optimistic that the release of her new inspirational single would shoot her image to another level, and give her the needed recognition to evangelise the word of God through her songs.

The song, which is also available on online music platforms, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, among others, is the lead song on her upcoming album.

Produced by Shardrack Yawson, the song, which has won the hearts of gospel music lovers, is equipped with highlife rhythms and drum beats to match.

It talks about the various attributes of God, His awesome nature and power, as well as narrates her personal testimony of God’s kindness towards her and her family.

According Ophelia, the song is enjoying rotation on some popular radio stations across the country, and it is expected to push her to further heights, as well as establish her brand permanently on the gospel music scene.

Lady Ophelia, who sees music as a passion, and always wants to sing to encourage Christians who are facing challenges, in a chat with BEATWAVES, said her passion is to lead people in worship, and help them experience the presence of God in their lives.

BY George Clifford Owusu