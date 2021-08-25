Abesim Murder Suspect Buried Intestines In Cocoa Farm- Police

IT has been established by the Ghana Police Service that the suspect in the Abesim murder case buried the intestines of his victims in a cocoa farm.

A Police statement to update the public said they had discovered where Richard Appiah buried parts of the bodies of his victims.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters team investigating the Abesim murder case has yesterday, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, discovered a place where suspect Richard Appiah buried the intestines of one of the murder victims,” the statement read in part.

The statement, signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, acting Director-General, Public Affairs, explained further how the Police also found a sharp cutlass used in the murder, as well as where the body parts were buried.

“The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the police have since exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra”.

The investigation team has also worked around a septic tank and other places of concern for further examinations, the statement said.

“Two sharp cutlasses with bloodstains used by the suspect to commit the crime were retrieved from the case,” it continued.

Also, the police said psychological support is being provided to the families of the victims and assured all that the case would be investigated thoroughly.

Last week, 28-year-old Richard Appiah, an architect was arrested after dead bodies were discovered in his room in Alaska, in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

Initial reports said a teenager, related to the suspect, had gone missing following which a report was lodged with the Police and a search was triggered.

It turned out that the missing person was last spotted with Appiah, who was contacted by the Police and the search party.

To deflect attention, Appiah also joined in the search and gave leads on possible places to find the missing boy.

At a point, it was suggested that the search party proceeds to his house following which the discovery of the body of the missing boy was found.

Further checks revealed the body of another teenager and a yet-to-be-identified adult and chopped body parts stocked in his fridge, police reports said.

Since then, the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has visited the community and promised that they will bring finality to the murder case and get the perpetrators dealt with according to the law.

BY Daniel Bampoe