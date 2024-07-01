Ablakwa Hot As Blays Sue Him For Defamation

Kwame Blay and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a legal battle that has captured headlines, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, have initiated separate lawsuits against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleging defamatory publications that falsely implicate them in the purported theft of State property.

The lawsuits, each distinct in nature, seek to address the damaging impact of the allegations made against the Blay family.

Kwame Blay’s Lawsuit

In his lawsuit against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Kwame Blay asserts his independence as an individual separate from his brother, Kwaw Blay, and refutes any assertions linking him to the affairs of Polo Beach Club or affiliated entities. He vehemently denies any involvement in the activities of these organizations and emphasizes that he has no interests or stakes therein.

Furthermore, Kwame Blay disputes claims that he engaged in illicit activities with Loic Devos Jnr, emphasizing that such allegations are entirely baseless and have unjustly tarnished his business reputation. Expressing astonishment at Ablakwa’s public statements, Kwame Blay questions the lawmaker’s credibility in prejudging ongoing legal proceedings and casting unwarranted aspersions on private individuals without due process.

Freddie Blay’s Lawsuit

On the other hand, Freddie Blay’s lawsuit extends beyond Ablakwa to include Media General and its employee, Johnnie Hughes.

Alleging malicious intent driven by political motives, Freddie Blay contests the dissemination of false information regarding his family by the defendants.

He asserts that the timing of these publications, close to elections, suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine his hard-earned reputation.

Moreover, Freddie Blay accuses Johnnie Hughes of exacerbating the situation through irresponsible reporting on his program, “Johnnie’s Bite,” thereby compounding the damage to his public image.

The NPP stalwart denounces the false portrayals circulated by the media outlets involved and seeks redress for the reputational harm caused by their actions.

Legal Proceedings

As the legal proceedings unfold, both parties are expected to present their cases before the court, seeking justice and restitution for the alleged defamation suffered. The lawsuits underscore the significance of upholding journalistic integrity and exercising caution in public discourse to prevent unwarranted harm to individuals’ reputations.

By Vincent Kubi